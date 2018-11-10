Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,392,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98,833 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after acquiring an additional 469,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,491,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $23.06 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $23.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd.

