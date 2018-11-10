InvestFeed Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $223.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00148682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00251336 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.28 or 0.10235835 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

