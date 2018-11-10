Investmentaktiengesellschaft F Buys 1,600 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.91 per share, with a total value of C$81,456.00.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft F also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 9,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$452,160.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 20,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.04 per share, with a total value of C$1,060,800.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 9,400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.85 per share, with a total value of C$515,590.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 2,071 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$114,940.50.

On Friday, September 21st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 3,748 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.49 per share, with a total value of C$207,976.52.

On Monday, September 17th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 4,489 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.49 per share, with a total value of C$249,094.61.

On Friday, September 14th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 3,395 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$188,422.50.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F purchased 14,931 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$55.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$835,240.14.

Tucows stock opened at C$74.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.24. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of C$62.85 and a 1 year high of C$89.78.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$104.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.75000010648008 earnings per share for the current year.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

