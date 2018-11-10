Investors Buy Shares of General Electric (GE) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $184.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $150.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.46 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Electric had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. General Electric traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $9.10

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in General Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

