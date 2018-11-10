Investors Sell Procter & Gamble (PG) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) on strength during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $149.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $260.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $111.05 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Procter & Gamble had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble traded up $1.05 for the day and closed at $92.41Specifically, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $161,073.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,519.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,302 shares of company stock worth $13,438,363. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $230.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

