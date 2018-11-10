Investors Sell Shares of SunTrust Banks (STI) on Strength (STI)

Investors sold shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $33.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.38 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, SunTrust Banks had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SunTrust Banks traded up $0.51 for the day and closed at $63.34

Several analysts have recently commented on STI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $182,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,471,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,269,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,449,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,773,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,163,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,899,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,045,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,254,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,160,000 after buying an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/investors-sell-shares-of-suntrust-banks-sti-on-strength-sti.html.

About SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.