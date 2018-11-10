iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Roth Capital

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPic Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IPIC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817. iPic Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iPic Entertainment will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

