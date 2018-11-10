Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,792 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $107,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $136,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSJ opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/ishares-1-3-year-credit-bond-etf-csj-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.