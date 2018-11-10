iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Short Interest Up 82.4% in October

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,305,899 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the October 15th total of 716,078 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,957,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 57,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $82.89 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1455 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Short Interest Up 82.4% in October” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy-short-interest-up-82-4-in-october.html.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.