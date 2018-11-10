iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Position Trimmed by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. KHP Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

