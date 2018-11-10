iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,314 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $36,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

