iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,879,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,292,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 973,879 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,049,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,133,000 after purchasing an additional 526,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after purchasing an additional 512,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,232,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $69.19.

