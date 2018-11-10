iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Position Boosted by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 63.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 130,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 86,365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

