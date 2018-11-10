iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Stake Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Edelman Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 17,622,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,138,986,000 after buying an additional 318,162 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,042,000 after buying an additional 224,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,732,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,477,000 after buying an additional 980,725 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,352,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,441,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,062,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,763,000 after buying an additional 293,250 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $123.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.03 and a 52 week high of $131.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

