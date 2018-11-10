iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 71,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $166.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

