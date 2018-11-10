iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $73,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,554,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3,363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 442,724 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,656,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2,508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 356,129 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.11 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $38.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1565 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/ishares-us-preferred-stock-etf-pff-holdings-lifted-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.