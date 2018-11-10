istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Purchases $45,196.55 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $45,196.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,487,326 shares in the company, valued at $137,841,671.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get istar alerts:

On Monday, November 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,104 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $73,995.12.

On Friday, November 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 5,854 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,079.30.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 5,929 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $104,943.30.

On Monday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,137 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,397.09.

On Friday, October 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 8,200 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $145,140.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 3,924 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,315.60.

On Thursday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 129,600 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,118,960.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $10.62 on Friday. istar Inc has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $719.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). istar had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $122.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. istar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

STAR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of istar by 1,281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Purchases $45,196.55 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/istar-inc-star-major-shareholder-purchases-45196-55-in-stock.html.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.