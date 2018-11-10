Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of ITRM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,974. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Chin bought 58,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $353,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $391,480.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,570,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,867,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,414,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

