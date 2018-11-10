J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report published on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) target price (up previously from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 302.79 ($3.96).

Shares of SBRY traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 322 ($4.21). 8,383,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

