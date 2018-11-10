Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Shares Gap Down to $146.65

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $150.60, but opened at $146.65. Jack Henry & Associates shares last traded at $143.10, with a volume of 2003422 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $996,184.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,157,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,238 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

