Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 672.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $82.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

