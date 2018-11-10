Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 24,087 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 49,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.30 and a twelve month high of $116.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

