Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $474.70 Million

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post sales of $474.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $449.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $436.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $130.15 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.45, for a total value of $207,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,425,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,730 shares of company stock worth $2,796,532. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $263,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

