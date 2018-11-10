Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $123,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 10,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $1,709,538.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $130.15 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

