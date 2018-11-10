JD.Com (JD) Shares Down 6.9%

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.40. 17,322,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 15,564,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on JD.Com to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,170.00 and a beta of 1.40.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 96.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,669 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter worth $809,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 19.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 478.2% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 123,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 101,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

