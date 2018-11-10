Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cabot Corp (CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 price target on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. Cabot has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $68.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 80.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 38.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 46.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,958 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,267,044.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,141.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas S. Cross sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,053,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,877. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Cabot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.