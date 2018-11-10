Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jefferies Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $30.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 169 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

