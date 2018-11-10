Jefferies Financial Group Raises Humana (HUM) Price Target to $410.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $388.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $14.47 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $5.50 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUM. MED increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Humana to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.95. 780,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,197. Humana has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,379,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,190,809,000 after buying an additional 167,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,167,767,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,262,000 after purchasing an additional 93,021 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

