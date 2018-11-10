Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cott (COT)

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Buy rating and raise FY19-20 EBITDA 2-3% post strong 3Q18 results. COT delivered ~+4% org sales growth, better GM%, an EBITDA beat, and edged up its FY18 FCF guidance. The co.’s transformation to a more stable and higher growth/margin pure-play water / coffee biz is still not fully appreciated by the market. At 10x EV/EBITDA, COT trades at a 25% discount to business service peers, leaving adequate scope to re-rate. PT to $21 on group de-rating. Cott delivers a strong 3Q: Cott’s 3Q sales were 1% above consensus and better gross margins (+65 bps YoY, +25 bps vs. Street) helped drive 1.5% gross profit upside. A solid EBITDA beat (+3% vs. Street) and upside bias to guidance drove share price outperformance today (+240 bps vs. the XLP).””

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

NYSE COT opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Cott has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Cott had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cott will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cott news, Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $550,191.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 5.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 776,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,907,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,562,000 after purchasing an additional 889,971 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 10.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 27.2% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 322,321 shares during the period.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

