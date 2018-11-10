Jeffrey Stoops Sells 80,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $13,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,776,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Stoops also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of SBA Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of SBA Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $6,166,400.00.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $171.51. 911,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,837. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

