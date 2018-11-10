Jervois Mining Limited (JRV) Insider Purchases A$49,500.00 in Stock

Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) insider Bryce Crocker acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00 ($35,106.38).

Shares of ASX:JRV traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$0.18 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 234,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,412. Jervois Mining Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of A$0.73 ($0.52).

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for scandium, copper, nickel, cobalt, iron, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the nickel/cobalt/iron laterite resource located near Young; the Syerston project located to the south east of Fifield; and the Summervale project located the north west of Nyngan in New South Wales.

