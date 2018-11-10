Jewels Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (JWL)

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Jewels has a market capitalization of $33,404.00 and $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewels coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jewels has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000197 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jewels Profile

JWL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official website is jewelsproject.com. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin.

Buying and Selling Jewels

Jewels can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

