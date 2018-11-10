Joint (JYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Joint had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. Joint updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,735. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

In other Joint news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,245.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $76,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 276.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 104,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 71.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Joint (JYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/joint-jynt-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of August 9, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 clinics. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.