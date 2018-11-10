JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €11.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.56% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.53 ($12.24).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.74 ($10.16) on Thursday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.