JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €77.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.20 ($67.67) target price on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. equinet set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.09 ($86.15).

SY1 stock opened at €72.02 ($83.74) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

