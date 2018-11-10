Jungheinrich (JUN3) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JUN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.86 ($40.54).

Jungheinrich stock opened at €28.94 ($33.65) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a 52-week low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a 52-week high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

