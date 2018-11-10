Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Stake Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $150,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $119.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.84 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/kaiser-aluminum-corp-kalu-stake-decreased-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.