Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

NASDAQ:KNDI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. 677,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.85. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, insider Xiaoming Hu purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $144,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 100,500 shares of company stock worth $421,960 over the last three months. 28.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kandi Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/kandi-technologies-group-kndi-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.