Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.71. 677,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 343,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $267.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter.

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, insider Xiaoming Hu bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $144,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,960. 28.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Kandi Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

