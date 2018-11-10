Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades State Bank Financial (STBZ) to Outperform

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised State Bank Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Get State Bank Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STBZ opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. State Bank Financial has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $991.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $68.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that State Bank Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Bank Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of State Bank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.