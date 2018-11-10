Kemper Corp Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Research analysts at Langen Mcalenn issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Kemper in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, VP Carl Thomas Jr. Evans sold 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $105,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $153,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 80.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $201,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

