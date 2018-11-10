KemPharm (KMPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17), Morningstar.com reports.

KMPH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 190,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,779. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,012,650 shares of company stock worth $6,032,461. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in KemPharm by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 399,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KemPharm by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in KemPharm by 878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 135,784 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KemPharm by 15,976.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on KemPharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

