Kennametal (KMT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

KMT stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kennametal has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.22 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $41,693.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gaalen Jan Kees Van sold 13,606 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $559,070.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,101.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

