Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) a €100.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($111.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cfra set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($117.21) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €87.20 ($101.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.14 ($104.82).

ETR:FME opened at €70.82 ($82.35) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 12-month high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

