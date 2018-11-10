Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Norma Group (NOEJ) a €46.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. equinet set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Norma Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.54 ($70.39).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €50.65 ($58.90) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 1-year high of €65.95 ($76.69).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

