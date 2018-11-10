Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Keryx Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Get Keryx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.56 million.

KERX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 3,342,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,466. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,190,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 96,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.