Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of KERX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.46. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 126.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 129,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 106,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

