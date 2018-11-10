Key Energy Services (KEG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

KEG stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.06. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott P. Miller sold 8,606 shares of Key Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $111,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,627,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 674,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 62,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

