KeyCorp Weighs in on PGT Innovations Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.62 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

