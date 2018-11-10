KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) to post $127.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KEYW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.42 million and the lowest is $126.99 million. KEYW reported sales of $126.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KEYW will report full year sales of $507.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $509.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $517.67 million, with estimates ranging from $509.10 million to $526.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KEYW.

Get KEYW alerts:

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on KEYW in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KEYW by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in KEYW by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in KEYW during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KEYW by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 290,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in KEYW during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000.

NASDAQ KEYW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.41. 628,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $445.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.77. KEYW has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KEYW (KEYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.